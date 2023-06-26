Phobies adds 10 new characters, new maps and more in massive "Under Pressure" update

Smoking Gun Interactive has announced a new update for Phobies, the studio's tactical card-collecting game. In particular, the "Under Pressure" update beginning June 27th will welcome 10 new Phobies into the fray, with 6 new abilities that will spice things up for players.

In the latest update to Phobies, players can look forward to wielding Radihater, who can unleash a powerful AOE attack over two turns. Bogart, on the other hand, is a sticky toad that can deploy bombs against foes, while Lila can lay traps that cause Disease. Meanwhile, the dreaded Furnaceface can create a smokescreen and reduce damage for all Phobies within its range.

Speaking of all the Phobies you can add to your roster, how can you be sure you've got the coolest squad to take down your opponents? Why not check out this list of terribly terrifying Phobies to try?

The latest update will also add a fresh Event Pass with exclusive Event Tasks. Additionally, players can look forward to new maps as well, plus new map tiles with poisonous areas that will really put your inner tactician to the test. There will also be disease-ridden sections that will make you question if you've truly got what it takes to face your fears.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Phobies on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.