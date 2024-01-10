Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat officially launches, finally giving players a Capcom-authorised DMC game on mobile

Nebulajoy has finally launched the highly anticipated Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, letting players get their hands on this action-packed hack-and-slash title that Capcom fans all over the globe are all too familiar with. Expect to unleash non-stop combos and stylish moves onto unwitting demons as Dante swishes around with his iconic red cape, with Ebony and Ivory dealing damage like it's nobody's business across fan-fave locations within the franchise.

With the official launch of Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, you can get hyped up even more as the brand-new promotional track "Fire Inside" by composer Casey Edwards ramps up the electrifying vibes within the game. Fans of the IP should be familiar with Edwards' work, as his previous masterpieces "Bury the Light" and "Devil Trigger" have become staples within the community.

The game wears its badge of honour with pride, given that it's the only DMC mobile game that's officially authorised and supervised by Capcom from the ground up. As such, players can expect the same kind of heavy metal and goth vibes the franchise is known for.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on the Google Play Store and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.