Foundation: Galactic Frontier celebrates one year since launch with Astral Alignment event

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is set to expand its offerings with new anniversary events

Astral Alignments offers new flagship skins, city decorations and even crewmembers

Meanwhile, Reunion Among the Stars encourages you to jump back in to enjoy it

Foundation: Galactic Frontier is a game with which I have a strenuous relationship. Although it's based on a franchise with true pedigree to its name, both the original Isaac Asimov series and its Apple TV adaptation, it's had some truly shockingly dire promotion. But never mind that, because Foundation: Galactic Frontier is reaching at least one major milestone with its first anniversary!

To mark a year since launch, the folks at FunPlus are bringing a brand-new anniversary called Astral Alignment to players, which runs from now until November 7th. The anniversary event is set to introduce new crew members, as well as flagship skins and city decorations to really emphasise the sense of occasion, not to mention plenty of festive backdrop elements on the flagship display interface.

Out on the frontier

While Foundation: Galactic Frontier's dire promotional campaign has probably put off more than a few players, FunPlus seem dedicated to making it the best product it can possibly be. With new additions arriving constantly, not to mention this major anniversary event, hopefully swaying players to give it a go. It's just a shame they're not putting that effort in elsewhere.

As for the anniversary event, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for daily login rewards, as well as limited-time gift packs and an Anniversary Pass. And if you are intending to jump back in, or bring in some friends, the Reunion Among the Stars sub-event will offer plenty in the way of rewards for those making a return or joining for the first time.

In the meantime, if you'd rather enjoy the quiet rather than heading back into an action-packed game like Foundation: Galactic Frontier, we've got you covered. Check out our Winter Burrow review to find a cosy, but no less challenging experience surviving the cold.