Pokémon TCG Pocket announces the debut of Dual-type cards in new Dual Fusion expansion

Pokémon TCG Pocket is set to introduce a paradigm-shifting new mechanic in its latest expansion

Dual Fusion will see the introduction of dual-type cards, with more than one elemental type

The expansion will also introduce Special Packs to the lineup

Most trading card games thrive on predictability, where your knowledge of the game and your opponent's hand is a key strategic strength. For example, in Pokémon, you know certain types are strong against others, like Electric against Water. But Pokémon TCG Pocket is upsetting that paradigm of predictability with the debut of dual-type cards in their upcoming Dual Fusion expansion, which arrives on October 29th!

Now, we all know that in Pokémon you have different 'types', be that Fighting, Fire or Metal. And it's the rock-paper-scissors at the centre of these different card types that forms the basis of the game. But dual-type cards boast two instead, and are guaranteed to switch things up in the new Dual Fusion expansion.

Two-in-one

I may only be a cursory fan of Pokémon, but even I played enough of the games as a kid to know how much of a change this is. Dual-type cards have been around in the original TCG for a while, but this'll be the first time that Pokémon TCG Pocket players will get their hands on them.

The Dual Fusion expansion, which kicks off on October 29th, isn't just adding these cards, alongside new art, however. You'll also find new Special Packs being added, which require Special Stamina to open. But in return, these packs contain themed cards, with the First Partners pack featuring the original partner Pokémon from October 31st to December 26th!

Finally, we've got a massive celebration taking place between October 20th of this year (now) and October 20th of 2027. Yes, special missions to celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary are a pretty good way to top off a pretty exciting suite of news!

But if you need something else to take the edge off while you wait for the release of Pokémon TCG Pocket's newest expansion, why not check out our review of Winter Burrow, a cute, cosy but no less challenging survival crafting game.