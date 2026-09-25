Stumble Guy's Six Days of Stumble offers exciting rewards to celebrate their 6th anniversary

Stumble Guys is celebrating six years since launch with its Six Days of Stumble event

The event kicked off yesterday and runs until the 29th with new mini-events each day

Jump in for the chance to grab yourself some exciting rewards and mark this major milestone

Like it or lump it, Stumble Guys has managed to overshadow its inspiration in a big way. And that can almost certainly be attributed to how Stumble Guys took on mobile while Fall Guys dragged its heels. So, with that much time under their belt the Six Days of Stumble event is a great way for you to celebrate that milestone.

Six Days of Stumble kicked off on the 24th, but is underway until the 29th, with plenty of exciting rewards for each day. As of the time of writing the 25th, today's event encourages you to upload your favourite Stumble Guys clip with the hashtag #StumbleThroughTheYears. Once a certain number of entries are passed, there'll be rewards unlocked for the whole community to enjoy.

Stumble ever onwards

The coming days will also have plenty of other easy goals to work towards, whether that's just playing for 30 minutes or participating in a quiz, all packed with exciting rewards for you to grab. So if you're a dedicated Stumble Guys fan already this'll just be the icing on the cake.

For the rest of us it's a chance to look at the game's success and think about how it's gotten where it has. Undoubtedly, Stumble Guys has capitalised on its massive mobile success to become extremely popular, and that's not looking set to change anytime soon.

There's certainly a debate to be had about which is the better game, Fall Guys or Stumble Guys, but there's no doubt as to who managed to gain a foothold faster. With that in mind it's good to see Stumble Guys at least building on its foundation, and hopefully it'll have bigger and better things in the works now.

Still, if you've had your fill of Stumble Guys after this event does wrap on September 29th, why not see what else is making waves on mobile? Our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week has just gone live with some choice options!