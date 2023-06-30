Storyteller lets you craft narratives in a visual manner, coming to Netflix on September 26th

Annapurna Interactive has announced that Storyteller is coming to mobile devices later this year, letting players get their hands on the award-winning puzzle game on iOS and Android. Coming to Netflix on September 26th, the game will also offer a free content update to celebrate its mobile debut.

In Storyteller, players can look forward to crafting stories that will fit a given title. Players will have to place the right settings and characters as the author of the tale, and have these elements react with each other to complete the narrative in a visual manner.

The game also features a charming art style and a comic book-esque aesthetic, along with animations that spice up how each story plays out. Stringing elements together is a simple matter of dragging and dropping characters into place, whether that means penning a story about love and revenge or crafting masterpieces about heroes and dragons.

There's no word yet as to the details of the content update, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can soon do so by downloading Storyteller on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. Given that the game will be released by Netflix, you'll need to have a Netflix subscription to access the game. Once you're a subscriber, you can play the game for free without any in-app purchases or pesky ads.

You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, check it out over on Steam, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.