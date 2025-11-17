Sticker GO! – How this Monopoly GO! companion app transformed trading for millions of players

Preferred Partner Feature

A Community Chest for Stickers

Collecting stickers in real life is already satisfying as it is, but in Monopoly GO!, there's so much more to the humble sticker than meets the eye.

Of course, we're talking about Sticker GO! in particular by Ganko - the very first companion app created specifically to trade stickers for the popular mobile port of the OG board game. More than letting you trade with players IRL, the companion app lets you maximise your Monopoly GO! experience with friendships and freebies - and here's everything you need to know about it.

I'll have what he's having

At the heart of Monopoly GO! is its active community of like-minded players, and trading is a huge part of the bloodlines that flow through that heart. Now, if you're an avid fan of all things Boardwalk and Park Place, you'll know that managing your sticker collection is key here. But it's not as easy to complete those stickers - not when there's always the one that got away.

With Sticker GO! though, you can finally complete your sticker albums, thanks to the companion app's smart matching algorithm that lets you trade with other sticker hunters in a safe platform.

What exactly does that mean? Simply put, Sticker GO! generates a list of players who have what you need and who need what you have. It's as simple as organising a trade with millions of players in the community, and with a transparent user feedback system to boot.

Say goodbye to all those dupes

To boost your progress and grab bonuses within Monopoly GO!, you can complete your set with trustworthy players on the platform across six languages. Sticker GO has achieved almost 10 million active users since its launch in January 2024, and more than a million trade proposals are being made every single day, so suffice it to say you'll likely find what you're looking for - or, more importantly, help a poor random soul out there find that one elusive sticker they need to complete their set from your dupes.

One man's trash is another man's treasure, after all.

There's no "I" in team

That said, it's not just about trading in Sticker GO!, as you can also take part in daily contests to grab even more freebies (and you can't say no to that). Apart from free stickers, there are also plenty of exclusive goodies up for grabs regularly, along with access to a supportive Facebook community where you can truly bond with other players and unleash that social butterfly in you.

Trades can be rated so you can check players' reliability, and you can also redeem links for free dice and shields every so often. Plus, you can try and see if Lady Luck is on your side with the Lucky Wheel, where you can join contests every day to add even more coveted stickers to your collection.

And if you happen to have a few extra funds to spare, you can go for the complete ad-free experience with Sticker GO!'s premium option - because those ads do take time, and Monopoly waits for no one.

If you're curious about giving this a go yourself, you can find it to download right now from the App Store and Google Play. why not join the Facebook community and have a look around? You might just find your new BFF in there - or, at the very least, that one person who'll make your life (i.e. sticker album) complete.