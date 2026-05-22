Stick War Legacy beginner's guide - Top tips to silhouetted strategy

Find out how to get started with this new Flash revival and its bevvy of units, upgrades and other options using our Stick War Legacy beginner's guide!

Stick War Legacy sees the return of a Flash classic via mobile

And it features a surprisingly comprehensive set of modes and units

Check in on our beginner's guide to get to grips with the strategy of it all!

Y'know, back in the heyday of Flash Games, it seemed as if stickmen had become a genre of their own. Simple, easy to draw and surprisingly versatile for virtually any setting. Oh, and you could show them being dismembered in bloody fashion (which was the style at the time) without being kicked off of Miniclip or Armor Games.

So, it shouldn't be surprising that Stick War Legacy felt like slipping into an old suit. Familiar, yes, but it also reminded me of how many moons ago that time was. Fortunately, it also means I've got plenty of guidance to pass on to you youngsters, and those of you who didn't while away as many hours as I did in IT playing games.

Stick War Legacy beginner's guide

So, let's get into it, starting with…