State of Survival adds festive eggs, limited-time events, and special rewards during Easter celebration

FunPlus has announced a special celebration this Easter in State of Survival, its zombie-themed strategy game on mobile. Players can expect to eliminate the infected while collecting Easter eggs for special rewards, because who says you can't celebrate spring during the zombie apocalypse?

In State of Survival, the Easter Emergency event lets players get rid of the undead who have found an undeniable appeal in the festive season. Players will have to protect their Settlements while collecting Easter Eggs from the Paint The Eggs, Luminous Blessings and More is Better Events.

In particular, players can use Easter Eggs to ward off the Infected and earn rewards. Eliminating the Easter Egg Monger or the Infected Floppy gives players the chance to score all the goodies in the Coalition prize pool. There will also be daily random chests that will spawn at a fixed time for a chance to nab a permanent HQ Skin.

Meanwhile, the Hand-painted Easter Eggs event lets players collect Paint via speedups and biocaps, or by gathering resources in the Wilderness and the Settlement. This can also be acquired by killing Infected, or via Exploration. The Luminous Blessings event, on the other hand, tasks players with returning stolen eggs to score in-game goodies as well.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, State of Survival is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

