Hearthstone announces Whizbang's Workshop as the game nears its 10th anniversary

Something big is coming to Azeroth as the master inventor and toymaker extraordinaire, Whizbang, is opening the doors to his magical workshop next month. Prepare to take a trip down memory lane as Hearthstone is preparing to release its first expansion in the Year of the Pegasus, Whizbang’s Workshop, featuring a staggering 145 new cards like the Zilliax 3000 Deluxe and a new keyword.

Hearthstone’s Whizbang’s Workshop expansion will truly be a nostalgia-inducing experience as the toymaker’s creations have been inspired by 10 years of in-game lore and history. From iconic characters to ingenious mechanics, every inch of the workshop is populated by both familiar faces and fresh twists from Hearthstone’s past.

Going into some specifics about the update, the Zillax 3000 Deluxe is an unmissable card. It is fully customizable, meaning you can tailor it to your liking. Create the perfect Zillax model for yourself by combining the costs, stats, and effects of two Modules. The Miniaturize keyword is another one of Whizbang’s works that adds a one-mana 1/1 copy to your hand.

The party doesn’t stop there, because Hearthstone is also preparing for its 10th birthday. The Tavern has been open for a decade now, and what better way to celebrate than with a gift for every class? After all these years, Harth Stonebrew, the face and voice of the Tavern, finally has his own card. He’s a pretty resourceful Legendary Minion who will replace your hand with iconic cards from the game’s past.

The festivities promise to be nothing short of legendary. Both the anniversary event and Whizbang’s Workshop will kick off on March 19th. The expansion must be purchased, with the base version costing $49.99, going all the way up to $79.99 for the Mega Bundle with loads of extra goodies.

Mark your calendars for this epic party and download Hearthstone now for free.