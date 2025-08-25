Starseed Asnia Trigger codes (August 2025)
Redeem these Starseed Asnia Trigger codes to get Proxyan EXP, Recruit Tickets, and other valuables for free.
To rid the world of the rogue AI - Redshift - and protect the Starseeds, you must create a team of strong Proxyans. Proxyans are characters you, the Architect, control during battle. There are various classes of Proxyans with different abilities, and you must form a deck that is strong or can become strong with a little time and effort.
If you want strong units, you need Proxyan Recruit Tickets. And if you want to upgrade your Proxyans, you need credits, EXP, and a lot of dupes. You can either grind hard for all these items or redeem these Starseed Asnia Trigger codes for some freebies. They might now give you the dream team right away, but they'll certainly get you there quicker.
ACTIVE STARSEED ASNIA TRIGGER CODES
- PICKTICKET - rewards (new!)
- SELBOX4H3 - rewards (new!)
- STBTX500 - rewards (new!)
- HEALTHYCUISINE - rewards
- AUGUST88SS - rewards
- SEFHILOVES - rewards
- REWARD4H - rewards
- PICKUPCODE - rewards
- PROXYAN10JOIN - rewards
- FORESTPICNIC - rewards
- LUCKYPICKUP - rewards
- SELECTBOXES - rewards
- JULYPROXYAN - rewards
- PEACETACTICS - rewards
- ASNIASUMMER25 - rewards
- JULYGIFT77 - rewards
- 3REWARDBOXES - rewards
- 500XSTARBITS - rewards
- 5XPICKUP - rewards
- ARTISTICGAZE - rewards
- FIVEXPICKUP - rewards
- TENXPROXYANS - rewards
- 3REWARDBOX - rewards
- IQUESTIONBELLE - rewards
- PICKJUNEPROXY - rewards
- PROXYANJUNE2 - rewards
- JUNEBITS500 - rewards
- BOXREWARDSJUNE
- HALFYEARJUNE - rewards
- HALFANNIV25 - rewards
- UNBREAKABLECATHY - rewards
- PICKMAYPICK - rewards
- PROXYTODAY - rewards
- STARBITSWOW - rewards
- 5MAYSEFHI - rewards
- BUBBLYGALZ - 5 Recruitment Tickets
- STARBITSLOVE - 500 Starbits
- BOX4HBOX3 - 3 4H operation reward select boxes
- HAPPYPROXY - 10 normal recruitment tickets
- GIMMESSR - 5 random SSR boxes
- SSMAY05SS - 5 normal recruitment tickets
- GET1MARIL - 50 Marillight shards
- ASNIAFESTIVAL - 5 pickup recruitment tickets
- PICKMEUP - Livestream codes
- 4HBOXBOX - Livestream codes
- BITSTARBIT - Livestream codes
- THANKYOU150 - rewards
- SEFHIPICKUP3 - rewards
- WEAPONSMITHTLF - rewards
- BOX250414 - rewards
- UPUP0414 - rewards
- BIT414BIT- rewards
- WHOISECHIDNA - rewards
- STARBITSX500 - rewards
- PROXYANTICKETSX10 - rewards
- PICKUPTICKETSX5 - rewards
- 4HXSELECTBOX - rewards
- 04ENJOYSS - rewards
- ABRASTARFEETMAR - rewards
- COMETCUTE - rewards
- LISTENTOMYSONG - rewards
- 5PICKUPPROXYAN - rewards
- GETSTARBITS - rewards
- 3X4HSELECTBOX - rewards
- GREATESTTEACHER - rewards
- SS100DAYS - rewards
- SPECIAL306 - rewards
- PICKUPX5 - rewards
- SELECTBOX4HX3 - rewards
- STARBITFORYOU - rewards
- MARCH3KANATA - rewards
- ABRADORABLEXGIFT - rewards
- ODELIAFACEOFF - rewards
- SEFHIXFEB - rewards
- CLONESENTINEL - rewards
- RACHELFEB0225 - rewards
- NEINSTARSEED - rewards
- SSSTARBIT - rewards
- SSXPICKUP - rewards
- STARSEEDTICKETS - rewards
- STARSEEDKSP - rewards
- NICONINISTAR - rewards
- ELECTROZONE - rewards
- AREADOMINATE - rewards
- SSXSTARBIT - rewards
- GOODLUCK2U - rewards
- SPECIALPROXYAN - rewards
- STARSEED50DAYS - rewards
- STARSEEDXABRADORABLE - rewards
- STARSEEDCAT - rewards
- HAPPYASNIA - Get 10 Luxurious Gifts.
- 2025TRIGGER - Get 4,920 Proxyan EXP.
- 2025ASNIA - Get 1-Hour worth (3,660) of Credits.
- 2025SEED - Get 3 SR Proxyan Tickets.
- 2025SEED2 - Get 2 SR Proxyan Tickets.
- 2025STAR - Get 5 Proxyan Tickets.
- HAPPY2025SSAT - Get 5 Proxyan Tickets.
- BACKBREAKER - Get 5 Proxyan Tickets.
Expired codes
- SS10TICKETS
- SS5PICKUP
- SS500STARBIT
- SPECIALLUCK
- NEWYEARGIFT
- PLUGIN2025
- TOPGAMEISSTARSEED
- STARSEEDFREEGIFT
- GET5STARSEEDGIRLS
- SHIPDONTSTARSEED44
- JJAMSTARSEED83
- ADKSTARSEED18
- JAMESMERSTARSEED12
- HOOKHUUKSTARSEED82
- JSHOWSTARSEED77
- PANGSTARSEED47
- PRIMKUNGSTARSEED31
- GIDNGUYSTARSEED92
- PLATHONGSTARSEED58
- NOMSODSTARSEED12
- JUSPARKCHSTARSEED19
- ESCSTARSEED21
- DANESTARSEED22
- HERERMSTARSEED23
- SPYCAPSTARSEED24
- JUSTINATEDSTARSEED32
- TRIDGEBACKSTARSEED35
- TTICCSTARSEED39
- NAKLASSTARSEED34
- FERINSTARSEED43
- YUUSHASTARSEED91
- STARGIDSEED
- MINTONSTARSEED20
- PUDDINGKATSTARSEED79
- BELLAMIESTARSEED85
- AODZTOSTARSEED13
- MTOGAMESTARSEED24
- ZATOSHISTARSEED65
- CHASINGLEINSTARS
- STARSEEDXSEFHI
- 2024STARMAS
- STARS13EAT3R
- GAVRISTARS30
- 13STARSFOX
- TAAMAKI4STARSEED
- TGS24STARSEED
- IAMMAIISTARSEED72
- OHBIGZSTARSEED61
- ARASTARSEED11
- GET5STARSEEDGIRLS
- KHAINUISTARSEED30
- ZAKKANISSTARSEED26
- JUNQKOSTARSEED46
- SHORTYSTARSEED70
- ADAOFSTARSEED41
- STARSR0IXY11
- HOTSPRINGSTARSEED45
- NUTSERSTARSEED49
- JAYSTARSEED50
HOW TO REDEEM STARSEED ASNIA TRIGGER CODES?There is no in-game option to redeem codes. You’ll have to use Hive’s Coupon Exchange page to redeem Starseed Asnia Trigger codes.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do that:
- Launch Starseed Asnia Trigger.
- Tap on the three-bar icon in the top-right corner of the lobby screen.
- Tap on Settings.
- Tap on Account.
- Find your CS CODE.
- Open the Coupon Exchange page in your browser.
- Select the server. There’s only one option to choose from - GLOBAL.
- Type in your CS CODE.
- Tap on the Coupon Code section and type in the code you want to redeem.
- Hit the Use Coupon button.
You’ll have to confirm your account in a pop-up. Once you do that, you’ll see one of two messages. If the code is still active, you’ll see a message that the coupon was redeemed, and you can claim the rewards via your in-game mail. For expired codes, you’ll get a pop-up saying “The code has expired!”
One more thing. The in-game mail is locked until you clear Adventure 1- 4. But these codes expire quickly. So, even if you haven’t unlocked the mail yet, redeem these codes and secure the rewards as they can be claimed from the mail within 89 days.
HOW TO GET MORE CODES?There are two main channels that the devs use to share them:
However, if you find Discord too fiddly or don't want to fill your Twitter/X timeline with tons of maintenance and update tweets, you can simply bookmark this page. We update our code pages daily, and you can find all the latest Starseed Asnia Trigger codes right here.
