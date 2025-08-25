Starseed Asnia Trigger codes (August 2025)

Redeem these Starseed Asnia Trigger codes to get Proxyan EXP, Recruit Tickets, and other valuables for free.

- checked for codes

To rid the world of the rogue AI - Redshift - and protect the Starseeds, you must create a team of strong Proxyans. Proxyans are characters you, the Architect, control during battle. There are various classes of Proxyans with different abilities, and you must form a deck that is strong or can become strong with a little time and effort.

If you want strong units, you need Proxyan Recruit Tickets. And if you want to upgrade your Proxyans, you need credits, EXP, and a lot of dupes. You can either grind hard for all these items or redeem these Starseed Asnia Trigger codes for some freebies. They might now give you the dream team right away, but they'll certainly get you there quicker.

ACTIVE STARSEED ASNIA TRIGGER CODES

PICKTICKET - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) SELBOX4H3 - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) STBTX500 - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) HEALTHYCUISINE - rewards

rewards AUGUST88SS - rewards

- rewards SEFHILOVES - rewards

- rewards REWARD4H - rewards

- rewards PICKUPCODE - rewards

- rewards PROXYAN10JOIN - rewards

- rewards FORESTPICNIC - rewards

rewards LUCKYPICKUP - rewards

- rewards SELECTBOXES - rewards

- rewards JULYPROXYAN - rewards

- rewards PEACETACTICS - rewards

rewards ASNIASUMMER25 - rewards

rewards JULYGIFT77 - rewards

rewards 3REWARDBOXES - rewards

rewards 500XSTARBITS - rewards

rewards 5XPICKUP - rewards

rewards ARTISTICGAZE - rewards

rewards FIVEXPICKUP - rewards

rewards TENXPROXYANS - rewards

rewards 3REWARDBOX - rewards

rewards IQUESTIONBELLE - rewards

- rewards PICKJUNEPROXY - rewards

- rewards PROXYANJUNE2 - rewards

- rewards JUNEBITS500 - rewards

- rewards BOXREWARDSJUNE

HALFYEARJUNE - rewards

rewards HALFANNIV25 - rewards

- rewards UNBREAKABLECATHY - rewards

- rewards PICKMAYPICK - rewards

rewards PROXYTODAY - rewards

- rewards STARBITSWOW - rewards

- rewards 5MAYSEFHI - rewards

- rewards BUBBLYGALZ - 5 Recruitment Tickets

5 Recruitment Tickets STARBITSLOVE - 500 Starbits

500 Starbits BOX4HBOX3 - 3 4H operation reward select boxes

- 3 4H operation reward select boxes HAPPYPROXY - 10 normal recruitment tickets

- 10 normal recruitment tickets GIMMESSR - 5 random SSR boxes

5 random SSR boxes SSMAY05SS - 5 normal recruitment tickets

5 normal recruitment tickets GET1MARIL - 50 Marillight shards

50 Marillight shards ASNIAFESTIVAL - 5 pickup recruitment tickets

5 pickup recruitment tickets PICKMEUP - Livestream codes

- Livestream codes 4HBOXBOX - Livestream codes

- Livestream codes BITSTARBIT - Livestream codes

- Livestream codes THANKYOU150 - rewards

rewards SEFHIPICKUP3 - rewards

rewards WEAPONSMITHTLF - rewards

rewards BOX250414 - rewards

rewards UPUP0414 - rewards

rewards BIT414BIT - rewards

rewards WHOISECHIDNA - rewards

rewards STARBITSX500 - rewards

- rewards PROXYANTICKETSX10 - rewards

- rewards PICKUPTICKETSX5 - rewards

- rewards 4HXSELECTBOX - rewards

- rewards 04ENJOYSS - rewards

- rewards ABRASTARFEETMAR - rewards

rewards COMETCUTE - rewards

rewards LISTENTOMYSONG - rewards

rewards 5PICKUPPROXYAN - rewards

rewards GETSTARBITS - rewards

rewards 3X4HSELECTBOX - rewards

rewards GREATESTTEACHER - rewards

rewards SS100DAYS - rewards

- rewards SPECIAL306 - rewards

- rewards PICKUPX5 - rewards

- rewards SELECTBOX4HX3 - rewards

- rewards STARBITFORYOU - rewards

- rewards MARCH3KANATA - rewards

rewards ABRADORABLEXGIFT - rewards

rewards ODELIAFACEOFF - rewards

rewards SEFHIXFEB - rewards

rewards CLONESENTINEL - rewards

- rewards RACHELFEB0225 - rewards

- rewards NEINSTARSEED - rewards

- rewards SSSTARBIT - rewards

- rewards SSXPICKUP - rewards

- rewards STARSEEDTICKETS - rewards

- rewards STARSEEDKSP - rewards

- rewards NICONINISTAR - rewards

- rewards ELECTROZONE - rewards

- rewards AREADOMINATE - rewards

- rewards SSXSTARBIT - rewards

- rewards GOODLUCK2U - rewards

- rewards SPECIALPROXYAN - rewards

- rewards STARSEED50DAYS - rewards

- rewards STARSEEDXABRADORABLE - rewards

- rewards STARSEEDCAT - rewards

- rewards HAPPYASNIA - Get 10 Luxurious Gifts.

Get 10 Luxurious Gifts. 2025TRIGGER - Get 4,920 Proxyan EXP.

Get 4,920 Proxyan EXP. 2025ASNIA - Get 1-Hour worth (3,660) of Credits.

Get 1-Hour worth (3,660) of Credits. 2025SEED - Get 3 SR Proxyan Tickets.

Get 3 SR Proxyan Tickets. 2025SEED2 - Get 2 SR Proxyan Tickets.

Get 2 SR Proxyan Tickets. 2025STAR - Get 5 Proxyan Tickets.

Get 5 Proxyan Tickets. HAPPY2025SSAT - Get 5 Proxyan Tickets.

Get 5 Proxyan Tickets. BACKBREAKER - Get 5 Proxyan Tickets.

Expired codes

SS10TICKETS

SS5PICKUP

SS500STARBIT

SPECIALLUCK

NEWYEARGIFT

PLUGIN2025

TOPGAMEISSTARSEED

STARSEEDFREEGIFT

GET5STARSEEDGIRLS

SHIPDONTSTARSEED44

JJAMSTARSEED83

ADKSTARSEED18

JAMESMERSTARSEED12

HOOKHUUKSTARSEED82

JSHOWSTARSEED77

PANGSTARSEED47

PRIMKUNGSTARSEED31

GIDNGUYSTARSEED92

PLATHONGSTARSEED58

NOMSODSTARSEED12

JUSPARKCHSTARSEED19

ESCSTARSEED21

DANESTARSEED22

HERERMSTARSEED23

SPYCAPSTARSEED24

JUSTINATEDSTARSEED32

TRIDGEBACKSTARSEED35

TTICCSTARSEED39

NAKLASSTARSEED34

FERINSTARSEED43

YUUSHASTARSEED91

STARGIDSEED

MINTONSTARSEED20

PUDDINGKATSTARSEED79

BELLAMIESTARSEED85

AODZTOSTARSEED13

MTOGAMESTARSEED24

ZATOSHISTARSEED65

CHASINGLEINSTARS

STARSEEDXSEFHI

2024STARMAS

STARS13EAT3R

GAVRISTARS30

13STARSFOX

TAAMAKI4STARSEED

TGS24STARSEED

IAMMAIISTARSEED72

OHBIGZSTARSEED61

ARASTARSEED11

GET5STARSEEDGIRLS

KHAINUISTARSEED30

ZAKKANISSTARSEED26

JUNQKOSTARSEED46

SHORTYSTARSEED70

ADAOFSTARSEED41

STARSR0IXY11

HOTSPRINGSTARSEED45

NUTSERSTARSEED49

JAYSTARSEED50

HOW TO REDEEM STARSEED ASNIA TRIGGER CODES?

There is no in-game option to redeem codes. You’ll have to use Hive’s Coupon Exchange page to redeem Starseed Asnia Trigger codes.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do that:

Launch Starseed Asnia Trigger.

Tap on the three-bar icon in the top-right corner of the lobby screen.

Tap on Settings.

Tap on Account.

Find your CS CODE.

Open the Coupon Exchange page in your browser.

Select the server. There’s only one option to choose from - GLOBAL.

Type in your CS CODE .

. Tap on the Coupon Code section and type in the code you want to redeem.

section and type in the code you want to redeem. Hit the Use Coupon button.

You’ll have to confirm your account in a pop-up. Once you do that, you’ll see one of two messages. If the code is still active, you’ll see a message that the coupon was redeemed, and you can claim the rewards via your in-game mail. For expired codes, you’ll get a pop-up saying “The code has expired!”

One more thing. The in-game mail is locked until you clear Adventure 1- 4. But these codes expire quickly. So, even if you haven’t unlocked the mail yet, redeem these codes and secure the rewards as they can be claimed from the mail within 89 days.

HOW TO GET MORE CODES?

There are two main channels that the devs use to share them:

However, if you find Discord too fiddly or don't want to fill your Twitter/X timeline with tons of maintenance and update tweets, you can simply bookmark this page. We update our code pages daily, and you can find all the latest Starseed Asnia Trigger codes right here.

