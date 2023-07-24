Stardew Valley+, the legendary life simulation farming game, launches for Apple Arcade

The ever-so-legendary farming simulation RPG Stardew Valley has released on Apple Arcade at last! This popular life simulator sees you venture off into the wonderful home of Pelican Town, where your goal is to rebuild your grandfather’s farm from the ground up as you also create and flourish friendships and romantic relationships with the citizens of the town as well!

Stardew Valley is one of the most recognizable indie names out there and has been since it was released quite a few years back. The gameplay itself is, frankly, flawless in just about every form, and the folks behind the game constantly update it with new content. As you work up your farm from its ruined and messy state, you’ll begin making money to further expand that farm as you create your dream life in the picturesque Pelican Town.

There are dozens of systems at work within Stardew Valley that you can choose to pursue over the other. If you want to become a master fisherman, you can grind out fishing by playing a small mini-game after you cast your rod into the rivers or the ocean itself. If you’re more combat-oriented, you can become a member of the Adventurer’s Guild and delve into the mines to battle slimes and bats amongst a bunch of other creatures.

But perhaps you just want to live a simple life full of crops and love? That’s an option too! You can purchase seeds to grow various crops and sell them to expand your farm with new buildings and all sorts of things! Do this hand-in-hand with your spouse after you spend in-game years working your relationship up with your chosen favourite, and you’ll be as happy as can be in no time!

If that sounds wonderful to you, check out Stardew Valley at either of the links below! The Apple version will be free to Apple Arcade users, and the Android version will be $4.99, so get started now!