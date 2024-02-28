Stardew Valley will be releasing its version 1.6 update soon

Much awaited version 1.6 will release for PC on March 19th

Console and mobile versions to follow suit

Several improvements and a plethora of new content to be introduced

Stardew Valley developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has just announced that the highly anticipated 1.6 update will be dropping in the next few weeks. It will first release on PC, with console and mobile versions to follow shortly after. The patch arrives just in time for the game's eighth anniversary and will bring a wealth of fresh content to the beloved farming simulator.

So, what can you expect from this upcoming update? Well, Barone has been teasing some tantalizing details over the past few months. The 1.6 update will introduce three new festivals, including one major event and two smaller ones, along with new items, crafting recipes, and rewards for completing billboard quests. Additionally, late-game content will be expanded across all five skills, providing you with even more ways to enjoy the game.

But that's not all. The update will also feature Joja-themed alternatives for end-game quests, a new farm type that has yet to be revealed, and over 100 new lines of dialogue for the game's colourful cast of villagers. Plus, with the expansion of multiplayer support from four to eight players on PC, you'll be able to team up with even more friends to build your virtual homestead.

Stardew Valley’s run of nearly a decade has been supremely impressive. What began as a solo project has now grown into a highly popular game that is loved by all. The game recently also crossed 30 million downloads, showing that is still just as popular. With the 1.6 update on the horizon, there's never been a better time to dive back into the charming world of Stardew Valley and embark on new adventures with friends old and new.

Mark your calendars for March 19th and get ready to explore all the exciting new content that version 1.6 update has to offer. Download Stardew Valley now by clicking on your preferred link below. It can be purchased for $4.99.