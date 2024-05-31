Squad Busters detailed guide to "git good"

We have 12 Squad Busters tips players will cherish, as they will explain all of the basics and some advanced options in the game.

Squad Busters, Supercell's first global launch in more than five years, is out now!

But how do you get started? What pitfalls do you avoid?

Check out our guide to find out just where to start and what to do!

With Squad Busters’ release it’s a given that we’re going to start digging into the ins-and-outs of the game. A sort of battle royale MOBA RTS hybrid, it is very different to Supercell’s previous games.

While their team have produced their own (excellent) beginners guide, we thought there were quite a few details missing from this. Some of which could be the difference between victory and defeat. So we’ve made our own as a sort of pseudo companion piece!

Some notable tips they reveal (which we won't go over again below) are: That chests cost less to open the smaller your squad size, that you can see when a character’s special attacks are available when the sections of the bar around their health fill up, and you can drag and hold spells (like the Bomb) to aim them.

These are things not mentioned in the tutorial, so you may be initially confused if you didn't watch the above guide, which we highly recommend you do (even if you don't read the rest of our tips).

So, want to get started with Squad Busters guide? Here are the basics you should know in handy tip format…