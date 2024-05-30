Squad Busters - Best squad combinations

We made four squads that are overpowered at the moment, but I'm sure more will pop up. When meta changes, we'll change the squads and add the new ones.

When your aim is to create the best squads in Squad Busters, you need to have a few characters with good synergy. Today I'm sharing a list of some of the best squads that you can try to get to dominate the arenas!

Since you are not guaranteed to get but a few of these characters, you should consider starting with the first squad I've shared, because that is the one you're almost certain to form throughout a match.

At the very beginning, you can only obtain some of these characters, starting with Barbarian and Barbarian King, so that's the easiest one to form. I've shared a few more, of course, because as you progress and open more chests, the chances of getting the other characters increase.

Read our Squad Busters tier list, so you know exactly how well each of these characters ranks!

I've also got a less popular formation, one that is not meta and is completely focused on PvE, while trying to avoid PvP at all costs. That might not be everyone's cup of tea, but there is more than a single way of playing this game, so if you become a pro at playing Squad Busters "PvE", then you can easily secure your top 5 spot.

You need a balanced squad

I know that most of the time you can't exactly "choose" which characters you get next, but you can always make adjustments and try to work the character roster in your favour. For that, you should always have some sustain, some damage, and someone to be the "front line" - even if that someone is a Warrior like the Barbarian or Barbarian King.

Having some support can also prove extremely helpful, especially if you have a good healer. As for the farmers, you should always have one on your team, to help you in the early stages of the game, and later to help you squeeze those extra Gems that can make or break your placement.

When it comes to damage dealers, there are a plethora of characters for you to use. Try aiming for some of the teams listed below, because the synergy between all of these elements (farming/PvE, support, and damage) is present in all of them.

Check out the next pages to see some of the best squads in Squad Busters and learn how to always rank in the top 5, or better!