RetroArch adds new cores and more features in latest iOS update

With the change in rules for emulators on iOS, it's no surprise that one of the most well-known of them, RetroArch, has proven so popular. And with the latest update, emulation fans can benefit from a host of new fixes and cores being added to the app, making it even easier to enjoy emulation of your favourite titles from the past.

You can check the full patch notes on the iOS App Store. But first off, what exactly is a 'core'? Well, we had to look this up ourselves, but essentially a core seems to be the stand-alone emulator being added to the broader RetroArch emulator system which it relies on.

What does this mean? Well, more games, more emulation and more stable functionality as far as we can tell. But it's also emblematic of the rapidly evolving nature of emulation and a pretty gladdening sight for those who were worried RetroArch might lack further support.

We've commented many times on the nature of emulation on iOS and the legally sticky situation Apple might be putting developers in, so we won't go over it again here. However, in more positive terms the further additions to RetroArch are indicative of the rapid nature of open-source development, and actually a lot faster than we've seen many games get updated on their own.

