Explore Bikini Bottom and battle familiar baddies in new Roblox experience Sponge Simulator

Metaverse game developer Gamefam is partnering with Paramount to launch SpongeBob Simulator, the first standalone SpongeBob experience in Roblox. The new experience, which launches on January 26th, arrives during the show's 25th anniversary. While the game doesn't release until Friday, you can purchase items in the game store, such as a boat mount, extra buddy slots, and Octuple clam open, which lets you open eight clams simultaneously.

Spongebob Simulator will let you explore Bikini Bottom as SpongeBob, Patrick Star, Mr. Krabs, and other beloved SpongeBob SquarePants characters. In the new experience, you'll adventure with friends and unlock and collect mini buddies. Mini buddies look like supporting characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, including snails, jellyfish, and mini versions of characters.

Gamefam promises SpongeBob Simulator is one of the most visually stunning games on Roblox. Through the game's release, Paramount aims to deepen fan’s connection to the silly nautical series. The in-game version of Bikin Bottom is faithful to the underwater town's design in the cartoon. You’ll be able to explore familiar locations such as Conch Street, Goo Lagoon and Kelp Forest.

You can access a free preview of SpongeBob Simulator by visiting the game’s page on Roblox and tapping the play button. Besides exploring Bikin Bottom, you'll also team up with friends to take down bosses. While the developer has yet to specify which baddies you'll be battling, it’s fair to assume Plankton is one of them. Who knows, you may even duke it out with the Flying Dutchman or fight the evil Man Ray.

SpongeBob Simulator will be free for Roblox users on most platforms, including Android and iOS, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox. The game comes just months after Paramount and Gamefam's successful launch of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tycoon game on Roblox. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tycoon launched in August 2023 and has since been played by 19 million users.

Gamefan is a lead developer of metaverse games for Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite. To learn more about the developer, check out Gamefam's official website.