Spirit Summoners celebrates iOS launch after garnering accolades with Android release

Grab exclusive launch goodies today

Strategic turn-based auto-battles

Lovely art style and adorable characters in digital blind boxes

Out now on iOS

It's not everyday that you see a launch garner enough accolades to hype things up before and even after it's released, but Game Hollywood seems to be doing exactly that with Spirit Summoners. In particular, it's already boasting a Google Play Featured New Game badge on Android, and that's hot on the heels of being a "Featured Pre-registration Game". With the iOS launch, you can expect daily login gifts to keep the momentum going too!

The appeal no doubt stems from its lovely visual style that takes inspiration from Chinese mythology, along with the idle RPG's strategic auto-battles. You'll get to deploy 3D "living figurine" spirits onto the battlefield and add these distinct characters to your collection - and you really will want to, especially since they're designed as adorable figures within blind boxes. Who wouldn't be tempted to collect them all when they're disguised as digital toys?

And now, you'll finally get to experience the turn-based adventure on iOS with its March 10th launch. Of course, no release day would be complete without some handy bonuses, so if you were keen enough to sign up during the pre-registration phase, you'll receive exclusive goodies now that it's out.

That said, if you're looking to collect cool characters and unleash them across low-pressure auto-battles without the hardcore grind, Spirit Summoners might just be your cup of tea. Why not have a look at the official website today?