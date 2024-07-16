Get it now on the App Store and Google Play!

Spirit of the Island is making its way to mobile

The formerly PC-exclusive life sim is out now on iOS and Android

Play together with a friend or on your own!

Co-op life sim Spirit of the Island launches today for iOS and Android on the App Store and Google Play. We covered the game's road to launch previously, but now you can actually get to grips with this intriguing new life sim.

Having previously launched only on PC for Steam, Spirit of the Island sits at a Mostly Positive rating. But if you're sceptical you can now try it for yourself as you help revamp your own personal island paradise into a once-more thriving resort. Play together with a friend, or own your own, accompanied by collectable pets!

Aside from the usual genre justification of a mysterious inheritance and the need to rebuild a rundown place, in this case, a resort, you've got all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a life sim. Whether that's crafting, fishing or decorating, Spirit of the Island promises to have it all and is a promising addition to the genre.

The life simulation genre, as we're speciously dubbing it, is an incredibly popular one, and it's no surprise more and more games are coming to mobile. Spirit of the Island may not have been received with open arms on PC but we don't doubt that with the breadth of mechanics that it promises and some engagingly charming visuals that, with these considered, it could find a good home on mobile.

And if you're looking for other great games currently on mobile, you're in the right place. Come check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what's top of the charts in our estimation.

But if none of those grabs you, don't fret, because we've also got our even bigger master list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year too!