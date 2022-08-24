Spellmaster lets you draw to cast spells and roll dice to progress through randomised events, out now on iOS and Android

Solo indie dev Midas Vanhee has officially announced the launch of his RPG with text-based elements titled Spellmaster, letting players dive into a fantasy world filled with exploration and action. The free-to-play game has no pesky ads that interrupt precious gameplay sessions and features a unique combat system players can tinker around with.

In Spellmaster, players take on the role of a young mage and embark on a fantasy journey to master spells and take down foes. The text-based game features different landscapes that players can venture into by rolling the dice. Randomised events await the bravest of adventurers, where every roll can lead to epic quests, fearsome monsters, bountiful stores and more.

The game also features a variety of events that will depend on the tiles players land on. There will be tons of treasure to find and characters to meet along the way. When faced with powerful enemies, players can draw patterns to cast spells - they can also put their own combat prowess to the test by battling other players in real-time PvP.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun and giving the game a go yourself, you can catch Spellmaster on the Google Play Store for Android devices as well as on the iOS App Store. You can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website to learn more info about the title, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a little sneak peek at the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics as well.

