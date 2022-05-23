Special Forces Group 3 is the sequel to the popular PvP shooter series SFG2. Forge Games has just released the first beta of Special Forces Group 3. In this post, we will share a step-by-step guide on how to download Special Forces Group 3 before the official release, irrespective of your physical location.

SFG 3 is a counter strike-like first-person shooter where you join a team of counter-terrorists or guerilla fighters and take down your opponents. Though the gameplay continues to be similar to the previous titles in the franchise, the graphics have been improved.

SFG 3 also features a lot of new maps, weapons, characters and skins. There are over nine different modes that you can choose to play. It has both options to play offline and online. Now that you have enough idea about Special Forces Group 3, here is how you can download it:

How to download Special Forces Group 3 before the official release on Android?

Download and install Special Forces Group 3 APK

Open the app and sign in using any of the available options or choose to play as a guest

Enjoy playing

ForgeGames is testing Special Forces Group 3 in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine. So if you are from any of these countries, you can download it from Google play . But if you are from any other country, don't worry. Here are the steps to download and play Special Forces Group 3 from anywhere before its official release.

Though you don't require a VPN to play, if you are having trouble running it, open a VPN app and connect to Turkey or any other country where the beta is live.

Download and install any VPN (I recommend Shuttle VPN)

Open the VPN app and connect to the Turkey server

Now clear your Google Play cache (you can do it by long pressing on the Google Play icon > app info > storage and cache > clear cache)

Open Google Play and click on the profile icon in the upper right-hand side of the screen

Click on the drop-down button and click on add a new account

Now create a new Google account

Once done, clear your Google Play cache again and re-open it

Click on the profile icon again and select the recently created Google account (if it's not automatically available, then click on the add Another account button and enter your login credentials)

Now search Special Forces Group 3 on Google Play, and you will find the install button next to it

Install the app and enjoy playing

How to download Special Forces Group 3 on iOS?

When will Special Forces Group 3 release?

Unfortunately, at the moment, Special Forces Group 3 is not available to download on iOS.ForgeGames has not announced the release date for Special Forces Group 3 yet. It's currently being tested for a limited audience. It's under development and may take some time to release for a global audience. We will keep you updated on any official news about this upcoming shooter. Stay tuned.