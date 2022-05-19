Special Forces Group 3, the latest in the popular FPS franchise, launches early access for Android

Forge Game’s popular Special Forces Group series is set to receive the next game in the franchise; Special Forces Group 3. This time, the tactical first-person shooter is planning on a variety of improvements to the Special Forces Group formula, featuring new UI elements, over 40 maps, new characters, weapons, and more.

For those unfamiliar, the Special Forces Group series is a globally celebrated first person shooter franchise that is akin to experiences like Rainbow Six Siege or Counter Strike. Tactical, slower-paced action that will have you slowly peeking corners and communicating with your team to achieve victory across a wide variety of game modes.

This particular release of Special Forces Group 3, which is an early access build, already has those 40+ maps implemented as well as a fair number of the new pieces of content mentioned above. While a lot of these maps are new, you can expect to see a few familiar locales amongst the lot from the other SFG games.

While you may not be expecting an early access version to have so much content, this build also includes a decent variety of game modes as well such as Classic, Resurrection, Capture The Flag, Zombie Mode, Bomb Mode, Knives, Deathmatch, ArmsRace, and Snipers. All of these are playable offline with bots, or online with Wi-Fi, with a functioning friends system as well to play alongside your buddies.

The gun selection is predictably massive, featuring pistols, snipers, SMGs, rifles, and more oddities like unique melee weapons and special utility items. With all of these choices combined with the massive amount of maps, different game modes, and the ability to play both offline and online, this is a really large amount of content, especially for an early access version.

If you’re into the series, or just looking for what is shaping up to be one hell of a mobile FPS release, you can download the early access for Special Forces Group 3 on Google Play for free. As of now, there’s no word on an iOS release, but it is expected to be announced alongside the release date for the full version at some point in the near future.