Space Spree rages against fake ads by offering an actual endless running experience, out now on iOS and Android

TNTC Studio has announced the official launch of Space Spree, the Italy-based indie studio's endless runner that's a tongue-in-cheek take on misleading mobile game ads on social media. The quirky title does indeed poke fun at these clickbait ads by flipping the script and making an actual endless runner that tasks you with destroying obstacles to save the day.

In Space Spree, you can look forward to some form of satisfying vindication by playing an endless runner that actually offers an endless running experience as opposed to any ad-based deception. The casual title brings on plenty of arcade vibes where all you have to do is build your team, upgrade your gear, and take down aliens to progress.

You can also try your hand at the seasonal ladder, and while the premise might seem simple, you'll need plenty of skills to become the intergalactic champion you're meant to be. There are more than 40 achievements to aim for, after all, so there's a lot to keep your hands busy on top of the daily quests you can take on.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Space Spree on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official YouTube channel for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.