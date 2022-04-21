SOULVARS is a pixel-art deck-building JRPG that's out now following its successful launch in Japan

Japanese indie game studio GinoLabo has officially launched the English version of SOULVARS, the studio's deck-building JRPG set in the future. The pixel-art game was originally launched early this year in Japan for both iOS and Android devices.

In SOULVARS, players can expect fast-paced battles where they'll have to unleash their inner tacticians to eliminate foes. Combat features a deep customisation system along with tons of abilities, items, equipment and deck combinations to tinker around with. Players can also engage in thrilling dungeon exploration and training sessions to put their skills to the test.

As for the narrative, players will dive into a futuristic world where Souls can be transformed into data. You'll have to get rid of threats and deformities with your Soul Driver across 15-20 hours of gameplay (and a New Game+ mode as well). The charming title also ranked first in the RPG category for paid apps, which is a huge feat, especially for a title that's developed by a solo indie dev.

If you're eager to give the game a go for yourself, you can download SOULVARS on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium game that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay, visuals, and narrative of the game. You can visit the official website as well for more info.

