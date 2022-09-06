Give these indies some love from the Google Play Indie Games Festival
Google Play has once again concluded its annual Indie Games Festival, celebrating all things indie and highlighting the passion and creativity of these smaller studios in a virtual event. The showcase also hailed handpicked studios that will be privileged enough to join Google's Indie Games Accelerator, where these devs will enjoy exclusive mentorship across a 10-week virtual program.
Without further ado, here are the winners of the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2022:
Indie Games Festival Winners | Europe
- Dungeons of Dreadrock by Christoph Minnameier, from Germany - A retro-inspired puzzle dungeon adventure where you explore Dreadrock Mountain across 100 handcrafted levels.
- Please, Touch The Artwork by Thomas Waterzooi, from Belgium - An atmospheric puzzler that lets you unleash your rebellious streak by indeed touching the artwork across 160 paintings to reveal a secret world.
- Quadline by Ivan Kovalov, from Ukraine - Players will move lines to find specific slots as they try to solve puzzles in a minimalistic style with no pressure-filled timers.
Indie Games Festival Winners | South Korea
- Dungeon Log: Legendary Adventurer by Giant Dice - A unique single-player title that features a one-line drawing system during real-time 4x4 tiled combat.
- Lost Page - The Beginning of the Bridle by Gpicrew - A turn-based deck builder where you tinker around with randomly drawn resources (fire/water/earth/air) that let you strategise better without the heavy influence of Lady Luck.
- The Greater by IM GAME - A casual title where you look for the largest numbers in a collection of circles and pop them for more time.
Indie Games Festival Winners | Japan
- Catastrophe Restaurant by Zxima.llc - A culinary adventure where you run a restaurant using apocalyptic ingredients during the end of the world.
- RASPBERRY MASH by IGNITION M - A roguelike adventure featuring pixel-art aesthetics and a host of weapons and skills to tinker around with as you progress through the game.
- SOULVARS by ginolabo - A unique deckbuilding JRPG by a solo dev; something I thoroughly enjoyed and reviewed previously!
If you're curious to know more, you can check out all the game links from Google’s blog.