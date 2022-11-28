Sort Master lets you match coloured water from cup to cup in a relaxing casual game, now open for pre-order

Preferred Partner Feature

Superbox has officially announced that pre-registration for Sort Master is now open, letting players get first dibs on the casual puzzler as soon as it launches. The colourful title tasks players with pouring bottles of differently-hued liquid into appropriate cups for a little bit of healing brain training.

In Sort Master, players can look forward to indulging in a leisurely quest to fill up bottles with bursts of colours. Available to play anytime, anywhere, the game features one-hand controls and a variety of cup designs and backgrounds for players to tinker around with.

The core gameplay loop lets you pour coloured water from one cup to another to match those with the same hue - the catch is that you'll only have a limited amount of space in each cup, and you can only combine liquids that have the same shade. What makes this totally chill and low-key game even more relaxing is that you can go at your own pace - of course, more competitive players can always try their hand at the challenge mode to score trophies for the ultimate bragging rights.

If you're keen on giving the game a go, you can now pre-order Sort Master on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.