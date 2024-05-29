Songs of Travel, the graphic novel about immigration, is now available on iOS

After a minor delay, the game is finally available on the App Store

Released on iOS after slight delay, already available on Android

Explore the life of five migrants who move to Europe

Completely free-to-play

The wait is finally over as Causa Creations’ emotional graphic novel, Songs of Travel has finally released on iOS. The title was originally slated to release on Android and iOS on May 9th, but the App Store version was stuck in review. Now that that’s out of the way, you can finally embark on this powerful journey on your iPhones.

Songs of Travel is a combination of a game and a graphic novel as it explores the lives of five migrants from different walks of life. It tackles the topic of migration through the dreams, ambitions, and characteristics of these individuals, who move to Europe in search of a better future. The captivating narrative and delightful art style are sure to keep you engaged.

In the five different storylines, you will explore the lives of Light, a non-binary Syrian refugee; Van, the daughter of a Vietnamese contract worker; Michele, the son of an Italian coal miner; Hasan, who moved from Istanbul to Austria at a young age; and Olya, a Ukrainian lawyer and refugee. Each character will challenge your preconceptions and show you varied perspectives on migration.

These narratives have been weaved together by Syrian artist Jack Guttman, who was previously involved with Causa’s award-winning title, Path Out. Northern Irish composer Elaine Agnew is also part of the team and she’s created a beautiful soundtrack and enhances the game’s immersion, adding depth to each individual’s story.

Best of all is that Songs of Travel is absolutely free-to-play. No part of the story is gatekept by a purchase and you can experience the entire journey for absolutely no cost. Witness the tale for yourself by downloading Songs of Travel by clicking on your preferred link below. You can also visit the official website for more information.