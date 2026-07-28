Guardian Maiden invites you to go fantasy adventuring in an action-packed pixel-art form, coming soon

A sequel to Guardian Tales, perhaps?

Guardian Maiden is the next pixel-art adventure from Kong Studios

Expect action-packed battles

A colourful cast of characters awaits

Because Guardian Maiden and Guardian Tales have the same first word in their titles (and both are coming from Kakao Games too), I feel like they're related - although that's very much wild speculation on my part. It's just that I'm such a fan of Guardian Tales, so if this new action RPG will be anything like it, I am all in.

Of course, developer Kong Studios hasn't really confirmed any of that officially, but I can dream, yes? What we do know for sure is that this pixel-art fantasy world will launch across the globe for both PC and mobile, and will also star a colourful cast of characters. It tells the tale of a Hero and a Saint on a quest to save the world, and since Kong Studios does crunchy pixel art so well, I'd say this is definitely one to watch if you're a fan of the visual style.

They've got a lovely track record when it comes to action-packed battles and collectable RPGs too, so suffice it to say I've got high hopes for this one.

Kakao Games is also responsible for publishing Cygames' Uma Musume Pretty Derby in South Korea, by the way, which took home the gold at The Game Awards 2025 as Mobile Game of the Year. That alone should tell you that Kakao Games means business!

In any case, details about Guardian Maiden are a little hush-hush at the moment, save for the actual announcement, but the studio did say they'll reveal more deets in the next few months. Until then, though, if you're on the hunt for similar adventures to embark on while you wait, why not have a look at our list of the best JRPGs on mobile?

Or, if you're looking to relive the good ol' days, our list of the best retro and retro-inspired games on iOS should do the trick!