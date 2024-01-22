Solquence review - "A simplistic puzzle game for classic card game fans"

From indie game developer Contentato comes Solquence, a new card puzzle game for Android and iOS. The studio's first release, Solquence, is a simple-to-play yet challenging-to-master game in which you place cards on a grid. Your goal is to clear all the cards from the grid before you run out of cards in your deck.
While your goal is simple, attaining it is more of a challenge than you would think. Upon launching the game, you’ll be thrust into a short tutorial. The game takes place on a 7 by 7 grid. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a deck of cards. Next to the deck, you'll see two cards facing up. The larger one to the left is the card you're currently playing, while the smaller card is the next card you'll play.
Like in solitaire, you're limited to playing the next card in the deck, so you can’t always predict your best move. Each time you run out of cards without clearing the grid, a Death Card is added to your deck. Death Cards, which feature an image of the Grim Reaper, cannot be removed once placed on the grid unless you have a very special card.
While Solquence punishes you for losing, it also rewards you for winning with Sun Cards. A Sun Card can match with Death Cards and playing one is the only way to remove Death Cards from the grid. Thus, these cards are real lifesavers when your grid is littered with Death Cards.
However, fans of classic card games like Solitaire and Poker will find Solquence both familiar and unique.
Solquence is a single-player game, so what you’re really competing against is your own high score. It can be a somewhat calming experience, yet it can also be very frustrating when you find your board filling up with Death Cards.
Solquence is a challenging puzzle game with a simplistic premise. As luck plays a role in whether you win or lose, there is always a chance you'll lose, no matter how good of a strategist you are. A simple but challenging puzzle card game, Solquence will appeal to puzzle game fans seeking an easy-to-learn game that challenges players while managing to uphold a calming, almost zen atmosphere.