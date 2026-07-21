Sofie Scout lets you help two young Scouts reach the World Scout Jamboree

With an f

Built by two 13-year-old Scouts

Every purchase supports their fundraiser

Sprint across Europe in pixel style

A bake sale would have been easier. So would a sponsored walk, or standing outside Tesco with a bucket hoping strangers feel generous. Juno and Ellie, two 13-year-old Scouts from York, went the harder route instead and built an entire video game, which either says something about their ambition or about how little faith they had in the bucket approach.

They each need £3,600 to get to the 2027 World Scout Jamboree in Poland, and Sofie Scout - Road to Poland is how they are trying to close that gap. Sofie, with an f, not Sophie, has missed the Jamboree bus and now has to sprint across Europe to reach Gdansk before the opening ceremony starts without her.

London gives way to Bruges, then Antwerp, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Berlin, each one rendered in a scrappy pixel style you could picture doing yourself, if you had anywhere near the patience these two clearly did.

That patience shows. The idea was theirs, the art mostly theirs, and they had a hand in how the whole thing actually plays, testing it over and over before their parents helped get it out the door on iPhone, Android, PC and Mac.

Every £2.99 sale chips away at that £3,600 target. Once it is hit, whatever keeps coming in goes towards new Sofie Scout adventures, so the plan does not just stop at the finish line. A fundraiser that has already worked out what to do if it does too well is not something you see all that often.

Sofie Scout - Road to Poland is out now on iOS and Android.

If a quick dash through a handful of European cities appeals as a commute companion, our list of the best endless runners on iOS should keep the streak going once Sofie makes it to Gdansk.