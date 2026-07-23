Art of Fauna adds 110 new puzzles, including its first dinosaur pack

Dinosaurs are always welcome

110 new puzzles added

First dinosaur-themed puzzle pack

Artist profiles credit original illustrators

I have never once described a jigsaw puzzle as thrilling, and I'm not about to start now. But Art of Fauna's latest update has landed with enough new content that even a cynic like me had to sit up a bit.

Volume 2 has just had 110 fresh puzzles dropped into it, split across five new packs. Danube Delta, Madagascar and the Sundarbans all bring wildlife from Europe, East Africa and South Asia respectively, while Seto Inland Sea rounds things out with marine life illustrated entirely by Japanese artists.

The one everyone was apparently asking for, though, is Cretaceous. It's the first pack to use original illustrations rather than restored antique art, drawn up by paleoartist Gustavo Monroy, and it finally brings dinosaurs into a game that had, until now, stuck fairly rigidly to living creatures.

Alongside the new packs, Klemens Strasser's puzzler has added artist profiles, twelve of them so far, crediting the illustrators behind the vintage natural history artwork you have actually been piecing together this whole time. It's a small addition, but one that feels overdue given how much of Art of Fauna's identity rests on those 18th and 19th century originals.

There's more still to come. A Halloween update focused on poisonous and venomous animals is next, followed by a winter release built around hibernation. So, this isn't a one-off refresh but the start of a longer rollout.

For anyone who hasn't spent time with it yet, Art of Fauna pairs each puzzle with a description of the animal depicted, so you can either relax into the picture side or test yourself on the text. It's approachable in a way a lot of puzzlers aren't too, with dyslexia-friendly fonts, customisable colour schemes and content filters that let you hide anything that might cause discomfort.

Our full Art of Fauna review has more on how the base game holds up if you're still deciding whether to dive in. Consider the dinosaurs my closing argument.