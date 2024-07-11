Snowbreak: Containment Zone celebrates first anniversary with new gameplay mechanics and tons of freebies

Bond with your characters in Suspense in Skytopia

Welcome Lyfe and Fenny to the fray

Go fishing in the "Star Master" gameplay island map

Log in to nab the Manifestation Echo Covenant and more

Seasun Games is inviting everyone to join in on the first-year festivities of Snowbreak: Containment Zone, the studio's RPG shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world. In particular, the "Suspense in Skytopia" update not only brings two new operatives to the fray, but also welcomes new in-game events and a revamped dormitory system to boot.

In the latest update to Snowbreak: Containment Zone, you can look forward to uncovering the ninth chapter of the main narrative along with more chances to bond with your operatives in the dorm. Ten free Echoes will be up for grabs in the in-game mail, along with the opportunity to nab the Orange tier operative Fenny-Starshine plus her logistics Reverie Squad.

Meanwhile, the "Star Master" gameplay island map will introduce a new gacha mechanic plus fun fishing activities among other fresh content. New characters Lyfe and Fenny will be available, with snazzy outfits you can feast your eyes on such as a wedding dress and the enhanced Devoted Voyager costume.

Of course, no update would be complete without a login event, where the Manifestation Echo Covenant will be given away among other freebies.

Snowbreak: Containment Zone recently boasts the #2 spot on the App Store in China, as well as a top rank on Steam in Japan under its belt. You can see what the fuss is about by checking it out on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, or you can also have a look at our handy tier list to see which characters to aim for!

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.