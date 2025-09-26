Torerowa officially launches, bringing its roguelike dungeon crawling adventure to iOS and Android

The treasure hunt is on

After numerous rounds of beta testing, Asobimo Inc has finally launched Torerowa, its new roguelike RPG. Set in the deadly dungeons of Restos, Torerowa drops you into high-stakes treasure hunts where up to 15 players dive in together. Work in squads of three to survive monsters, traps, and each other while scrambling to make it out alive.

Torerowa’s concept is simple enough. Claim the treasure and escape with your life. It’s the execution where the tension really ramps up. Every dungeon layout shifts dynamically, with monsters, traps, and interactive gimmicks changing each run.

That makes every session unpredictable, and deciding when to push forward or bail with your haul can feel as risky as it is rewarding. If you’ve been hooked on the replayability of something like Balatro or the bite-sized danger of Vampire Survivors, this could scratch a similar itch with a fresh, dungeon-crawling spin.

Torerowa doesn’t fall short on combat either, as you must choose between four weapon archetypes - sword, mace, bow, or staff - and sync up with teammates to cover roles. Cooperative tactics also play a major role, while automatic matchmaking keeps things approachable, allowing you to dive straight into dungeon runs even if you're solo.

Before you go on, Beyond survival, there's plenty of personalisation. Quick avatar customisation lets you shape your treasure hunter with different hairstyles, faces, and colours, while progression revolves around risk versus reward. The longer you stay in Restos, the nastier things get, but the rewards ramp up too. Lose in the dungeon, though, and it's all gone.

To mark the launch, the studio is giving out pre-registration rewards, including Jewels, Gold, and a limited Head Treasure Accessory. So, download Torerowa now by clicking on your preferred link below and go dungeon raiding! Visit the official website for more information.