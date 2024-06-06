Sniper Elite 4, the hit World War II shooter, is coming to iPhone and iPad

It's time to dome some fascists

Sniper Elite 4 is coming to iPhone and iPad

The hit World War Two sniping game is set to release this holiday season

You play as Karl Fairburne, an elite SOE operative and expert marksman

With the arrival of games like Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Resident Evil 8 to mobile, we always assumed that the sky was the limit. The only question was when we were going to start seeing games en-masse making the jump to mobile. Now it seems that Rebellion is the next to take the plunge as they bring their hit game Sniper Elite 4 to mobile.

Playing as elite SOE operative Karl Fairburne in Italy at the height of World War Two, you're tasked with eliminating key Nazi targets and uncovering a new superweapon that may change the tide of the war. Along the way you'll sneak through heavily-guarded compounds, work with partisans fighting to free their homeland and, of course, kill Nazis.

You'll get to experience iconic mechanics like the x-ray kill-cam, use authentic historical weaponry and, of course, experience the series trademark long-range sniping.

With more than 30 million players, although not the newest entry in the series (that honour belongs to Sniper Elite 5) it is one of the most widely played. Rebellion promises the game will be released sometime this holiday season, near the end of the year, and will of course be playable only on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPads with an M1 chip or greater.

It's no surprise that Rebellion has chosen a slightly earlier, although by no means ancient, entry in their hit Sniper Elite series to bring to mobile. But the real test will be not in graphics (Rebellion promises innovative MetalFX Upscaling amongst other optimizations), we reckon, but in how playable the famously complex and realistic sniping mechanics will be on mobile.

In any case, in a few months, you'll get the chance to decide for yourself when Sniper Elite 4 by Rebellion releases for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPad. Sniper Elite

