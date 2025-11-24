Gunnar Borderlands 4 Moxxi Glasses review - "Cyberpunk fun"

Stunning cyberpunk-inspired glasses

Faux-leather case with vault clasp

Collectors pouch and cloth

Gunnar is known for their fantastic, high-quality blue light glasses, which are aimed at enabling you to play for longer. Lights from mobile screens (and, well, any screen) can cause eye strain, which can in turn cause headaches.

Gunnar has a large range of glasses that cover a bunch of styles from office-ready wear to ones inspired by video games. I personally feel their Gunnar Borderlands 4 Moxxi glasses are the most stylish I have seen from them.

The Gunnar Borderlands 4 Moxxi glasses have this sort of metal, high-quality sides that look steampunk-y but not at all like a costume, which is a tough line to tread. They have mesh sides which fold in behind the glass themselves, so that you can collapse the glasses, then fold back out when you want to wear them. The frames also have red detail and a little heart (which matches the character's face makeup) on the glass. It's these little details that feel so high-quality and well-made.

These glasses have two options when it comes to the lenses: Amber, which is the tint we tend to go for, and Amber Max. Amber gives everything a slight yellow filter to it, whereas Amber Max is even more orange in its glow. Both of these lens levels remove a lot of harmful light, but the Max can eliminate slightly more. Both lenses have their anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coating, of course.

These Gunnar Borderlands 4 Moxxi glasses come in a faux-leather case that has a really fun vault-inspired clasp. The little details in this case are so good. The protective pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth also have beautiful details that make them collector's pieces. It's very clear that Gunnar took care when creating these officially licensed glasses!