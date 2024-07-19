News

Slay The Poker is a mix of poker, monster-collecting, and roguelike deckbuilding, out now on iOS

Use your poker prowess to win

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Slay The Poker
  • Use poker cards to win real-time battles
  • Upgrade your monsters and train them
  • Pick your path across roguelike battles

In case you missed it, Starpixel Studio has officially launched Slay The Poker on iOS, offering a colourful monster collecting-slash-deckbuilder experience on mobile. There's an interesting blend of poker thrown into the mix as well, where you'll need to capture and train creatures while taking down monsters using poker hands across real-time battles.

In Slay The Poker, you'll need to strategise the right combinations of chips and cards to eliminate your opponents while collecting special chips to boost your own combat prowess. You can fuse chips and upgrade your creatures to keep their abilities sharp and ready to face any opponent head-on. Of course, you'll also reap rewards in exchange for all your hard work, so it's worth buffing up your deck to ensure you make it to the top unscathed.

Now, it does seem like there are too many references to other titles in this one, but it still looks to be a fun little take on Pokemon, poker, and even Slay The Spire (based on the name alone). There's a roguelike element to it all too, with the different paths you can choose as you climb your way to victory.

a deck of cards showing different card faces

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If flipping cards and managing decks is exactly your cup of tea, why not take a look at our list of the best card games on iOS to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Slay The Poker on the App Store. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments or visit the official website for more info on the studio and its lineup of games as well.

