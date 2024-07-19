Slay The Poker is a mix of poker, monster-collecting, and roguelike deckbuilding, out now on iOS

Use your poker prowess to win

Use poker cards to win real-time battles

Upgrade your monsters and train them

Pick your path across roguelike battles

In case you missed it, Starpixel Studio has officially launched Slay The Poker on iOS, offering a colourful monster collecting-slash-deckbuilder experience on mobile. There's an interesting blend of poker thrown into the mix as well, where you'll need to capture and train creatures while taking down monsters using poker hands across real-time battles.

In Slay The Poker, you'll need to strategise the right combinations of chips and cards to eliminate your opponents while collecting special chips to boost your own combat prowess. You can fuse chips and upgrade your creatures to keep their abilities sharp and ready to face any opponent head-on. Of course, you'll also reap rewards in exchange for all your hard work, so it's worth buffing up your deck to ensure you make it to the top unscathed.

Now, it does seem like there are too many references to other titles in this one, but it still looks to be a fun little take on Pokemon, poker, and even Slay The Spire (based on the name alone). There's a roguelike element to it all too, with the different paths you can choose as you climb your way to victory.

