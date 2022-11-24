Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2, the highly anticipated next entry into the popular air combat simulation series, launches onto iOS

Atypical Games have released their next mobile hit Sky Gamblers - Air Supremacy 2 onto iOS at long last! This modern air combat simulation series has seen a ton of success on some consoles, and most of the fanbase has been awaiting the iOS release of the sequel for quite some time now.

Sky Gamblers is just about the cream of the crop when it comes to mobile air combat simulation titles, even if that particular market isn’t particularly booming. Regardless, this is one series that could easily compete with console air combat series like Ace Combat or even the super popular War Thunder.

The series features extremely rich combat mechanics and attempts to mix the arcade experience with a realistic and true-to-life simulation style of gameplay together, making a game that has both a super accessible skill floor and a super high skill ceiling for those that put in the time and the effort to become experts at it.

On top of all this, where most games of this nature might be content to just supply players with a PvP multiplayer experience, Sky Gamblers actually also comes tagged along with a wonderfully deep single-player campaign alongside those multiplayer modes.

This campaign takes place in a dark and nigh post-apocalyptic future, where air supremacy between powers is all that dictates the world. Featuring 14 missions, this experience will take you all over the world as you challenge various air-to-ground and air-to-air fights in equal measure.

Add in a super expansive multiplayer suite involving real-time player-vs-player combat that features 18 different aircraft choices - each with its own 4 separate loadouts to choose from along with cross-platform, customization, and progression - and there’s a lot to dig into here.

If you’d like to give it a go yourself, you can check it out at the iOS link below for only $9.99.