Skullgirls Mobile welcomes Umbrella to the roster of characters in the action-packed fighting game

Autumn Games has announced an exciting update to Skullgirls Mobile, giving players more reasons to dive into the stylised action fighting game on their devices. The latest update welcomes Umbrella and Hungern to the mobile title after their original release on other platforms.

The massive 5.0 update of Skullgirls Mobile lets players score a free Peckish Premiere Relic, which gives users a chance to grab Umbrella in a jiffy as it provides twice the odds of acquiring an Umbrella Fighter.

As per her official description, "Umbrella is rarely seen outside the halls of the royal palace in Canopolis. She has grown up sheltered, with her only true friend being a family heirloom: the Living Weapon Hungern. Together, they fight evil and kick butt in the name of justice, just like Umbrella’s big sister: Parasoul! Or at least they would if Parasoul would let them out of the palace! The rise of a new Skullgirl may just give Umbrella the adventure she wants. But, when she finds out the truths about herself and her family, will she wish she had stayed home?"

You can check out the details of the update in the official forum patch notes for more info. If you're eager to give the game a go, Skullgirls is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the latest addition to the game's roster.

