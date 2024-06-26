Skullgirls Mobile update 6.3 sees Big Band rework and more

The girls are back in town

Skullgirls Mobile is getting a major update with version 6.3

Changes to major characters, new monthly fighters and more

Skullgirls, is, of course, one of the hit indie fighting games

Skullgirls mobile is getting a major overhaul with update 6.3, featuring a rework for the character Big Band, a new Shard Exchange Store, monthly characters and more! You can check out all the nitty-gritty details we don't get to cover on the Skullgirls blog, but without further ado, here are the highlights.

Monthly fighters will also get their own exclusive card art going forward, and naturally, six new monthly fighters have been added with this latest update! You'll also have an easier time getting the fighters you want by using the new Shard Exchange Store to trade for given fighters.

Replays are another new feature that allows you to, well, watch replays of your fights. You can even share these with other players! This feature will be particularly useful for those on the more hardcore side of things to study their weak spots and try to improve.

Big Band is getting major buffs, of course! And while the terminology is nominally beyond us, there's increased armour on some moves, wall-bounces for certain attacks and more, which are sure to make him more viable in competitive play. The blog we linked above also goes over various changes to the rest of the cast that aren't the same as the rework we just mentioned.

And if you're looking for other games to play to occupy you, why not take a look at our list of the top mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what our top picks are?

Better yet, you can always dig into our other growing list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year, all for handpicked entries in a variety of genres that we either feel like playing now or think you should keep your eyes open for in future!