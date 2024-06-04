Skul: The Hero Slayer is out now on the App Store and Google Play

Why should the good guys have all the fun?

Skul: The Hero Slayer is out now on iOS and Android!

This side-scrolling roguelite places you as the vanguard of the Demon King's army

Skul may be a lowly skeleton, but with swappable heads, upgrades and more, he's the once chance against the forces of good

When it comes to games and tales of good v evil, there are some things you can just take for granted. Mighty hero. Evil demon king. Hordes of enemies. Ancient prophecy. Rinse, repeat, ad nauseam. But we've seen a surprising uptick in games that choose to defy these conventions, and asks players: "Why should the good guys have all the fun?"

Enter Skul: The Hero Slayer, and aside from the suitably heavy metal-sounding name, Skul is one of many seemingly unexceptional skeleton warriors in service of the Demon King. But when his master ends up in the clutches of the Hero and the Imperial Army it's up to this lowly minion to take the fight to the so-called forces of good.

To help you out on your journey, you'll mix and match the various wearable skulls and upgrades to create explosive synergies and radically change your playstyle in this side-scrolling rogue-lite adventure.

Check out the trailer for Skul: The Hero Slayer, below!

As we said, Skul is not exactly a huge upset, since games like Monster Never Cry have already played with the idea of having you step into the shoes of the stereotypically evil monsters. But Skul is a game that's already had a great reception upon its initial release, and making the jump to mobile merely ensures that more people than ever will get the chance to play it.

