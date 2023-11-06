Mattel163 is launching plenty of Thanksgiving events within UNO! Mobile, Skip-Bo Mobile and Phase 10: World Tour

Mattel163 is celebrating Thanksgiving early within UNO! Mobile, Skip-Bo Mobile and Phase 10: World Tour, letting players experience all the fun of the season throughout November and December.

In particular, the UNO! Mobile - Gobble Up! holiday event will run from now until November 26th, where you can roll the dice and whip up the perfect pumpkin pie in exchange for in-game goodies. As you help the game's turkey with everything from planting the wheat to kneading the dough, you can earn dice to progress through a board and reap coins, card packs and energy along the way.

As for Phase 10: World Tour, the special Turkey Trot event will run from November 9th up to December 7th. You'll join in on the special Power Play content, use energy to keep your turkey going, clear leaf piles, and reap rewards including an exclusive Thanksgiving-themed Skip & All Clear Effect.

Finally, for Skip-Bo Mobile, the Turkey Trek event will run until November 15th while the Farm Adventure will run from November 16th to the 29th. The former lets you collect chestnuts and help animal friends to earn rewards (a Thanksgiving avatar frame and card back are up for grabs), while the latter lets you build your own farm for more prizes when the event ends.

By the way, you can check out our top card games on Android as well if you're looking for something similar. There are tons of other goodies in store for you this month, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Skip-Bo Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.