Seven Knights Idle Adventure adds Lu Bu, special rate-up event, and new Accessory system in latest update

Netmarble has announced a thrilling new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, letting players welcome the new Legendary hero Lu Bu to the fray. Along with this update comes a fresh Accessory system plus limited-time in-game events as well.

In the latest update to Seven Knights Idle Adventure, you can look forward to unleashing Lu Bu onto your unwitting foes as one of the Four Lords (Rin, Sun Wukong, and Ace). In the Seven Knights universe, this Defensive character is aptly known as the Invincible, and along with the debuffs he casts on enemies, he can also restore HP and boost final DEF stat when landing a critical hit.

As for the new Accessory system, you can enhance specific stats for your characters by boosting accessories, wherein you'll need to acquire Rainbow Ore through the Boss Rush mode as the raw material.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the Rate Up Summon Event running until November 15th to nab Lu Bu, Jave, and Meg from the summons pool with a higher chance. The Assembly of Knights Carnival Event, on the other hand, lets you obtain Medal of Honors to redeem the Legendary hero Misha, Unique Hero Hellenia, Aragon, and Chancellor.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the Rate Up Summon Event running until November 15th to nab Lu Bu, Jave, and Meg from the summons pool with a higher chance. The Assembly of Knights Carnival Event, on the other hand, lets you obtain Medal of Honors to redeem the Legendary hero Misha, Unique Hero Hellenia, Aragon, and Chancellor.