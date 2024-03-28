Skateboarding and angling game Skate Fish is out now for Android

Skateboard and catch fish like a boss

Skateboarding and fishing simulator Skate Fish is out now

Check out the exclusive launch trailer and what's included in the game's release

Skate Fish also includes a whole host of accessibility features to customise your experience

Have you ever wondered aloud, 'Why has no one thought to combine skateboarding and fishing'? Well, wonder no longer, because Skate Fish - out now for Android - has finally accomplished that herculean feat. In Skate Fish, you're tasked with pulling off sick skateboarding tricks to impress, and then catch, fish to populate your local aquarium.

Developed by Sudden Event Studios and White Thorn Games, Skate Fish lets you explore three unique locations at launch, with intuitive two-finger touch controls letting you angle for different species and accomplish some seriously radical stunts. You'll also be able to customize your deck - that's skateboard to you and me - trucks, tape and fishing gear to show off your skills. You can check out the exclusive launch trailer for Skate Fish below!

As far as original concepts go, we're fairly sure combining fishing and skateboarding hasn't been done before. And given the popularity of both it seems only inevitable that, in some surreal way, these two would inevitably co-mingle. We'll be covering Skate Fish in-depth soon, including a review to find out just whether this odd coupling manages to land the catch.

But it's not just pulling off tricks and angling for fish that sets Skate Fish apart. White Thorn Games have gone out of their way to add a whole host of accessibility features into Skate Fish, allowing you to adjust your chosen input method, adjust dead zones, board sizes, timescale and more, with a view to making it as accessible as possible.

