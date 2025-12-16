Silt is bringing its haunted undersea puzzle adventure to iOS and Android this January

This one's gonna be scary

The mobile version preserves everything that made the original popular

A free demo will be available at launch

Set to release on January 20th

Hot on the heels of Maneater splashing onto mobile and letting you terrorise the ocean as an apex predator, another undersea adventure is preparing to surface, and it couldn’t feel more different. Silt is officially coming to iOS and Android in January, and pre-registration is now open ahead of launch.

Where Maneater is loud and bizarre, Silt goes in the opposite direction. This is a more unsettling descent into the deep, built around atmosphere, restraint, and the Subnautica-like tension of not knowing what’s watching you from the dark.

Originally developed by UK indie studio Spiral Circus and now published on mobile by Snapbreak, Silt made waves on PC and console thanks to its striking monochrome art style and wordless storytelling. On mobile, that same eerie experience has been carefully reworked for touch controls, which gets elevated tenfold when you plug in your headphones and turn down the light.

Silt sees you play as a lone diver floating through an alien ocean abyss, with no dialogue and minimal guidance. You interact with the world by temporarily taking control of nearby sea creatures, each offering a specific ability that helps you move forward. Some let you reach new areas, others activate mechanisms or help you navigate hazards.

What really defines Silt is how restrained it is. Everything’s done in black and white, and it never feels like it’s trying to show off. You drift downward, things slowly come into view, and you start noticing shapes that don’t quite make sense yet - creatures, structures, bits of machinery, not explained, just there, letting you piece things together as you go.

If you’re on the fence, Silt’s mobile launch on January 20th includes a free demo. It lets you play through the opening stretch without committing.

And if this is already your thing, our list of the top puzzle games on iOS has a few other good places to disappear into while you wait.