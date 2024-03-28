Sidestep Storm challenges you to dodge cars flying at you in a hurricane, now open for pre-registration

Run and dodge to brave the storm

Endless runner where you dodge vehicles and traps

Collect power-ups to survive

Launching on April 26th

Super Impact has announced the upcoming launch of Sidestep Storm, challenging you to put your running and dodging prowess to the test on Android. Launching on April 26th, the fast-paced endless runner is now open for pre-registration, so it's worth signing up if you're eager to get first dibs on the title as soon as it's out. The game will also be released on iOS following the Android version.

In Sidestep Storm - as the title suggests - you'll literally need to sidestep a storm because an inexplicable hurricane will be chucking all sorts of vehicles at you. You need to speed through the city while avoiding flying police cars, school buses, and taxis to survive - what makes matters worse is that there are spiky traps on the ground and other obstacles that will stop at nothing to make sure you perish in the storm.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best endless runners on Android to get your fill?

Thankfully, you can take advantage of different powerups to boost your survivability. And in case you've got a bit of a competitive streak within you, you can aim for the top spot in the global leaderboards to nab those achievements like a boss.

All these are presented in 3D visuals, all crafted by a team of two brothers and a composer who aim to set themselves apart "from the conventional three-lane format". The game is also available offline after a one-time purchase.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of Sidestep Storm's vibes and visuals.