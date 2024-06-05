Yacht Club Presents: A Decade of Shovel Knight, celebrating 10 years of their top game

Tune in for reveals, announcements and more

Yacht Club Games is set to hold an anniversary edition of their Yacht Club Presents stream

This stream will celebrate ten years of their debut game Shovel Knight

Check it out when it arrives June 14th for some major announcements and promised surprises!

Developer Yacht Club Games is set to hold a new anniversary version of their Yacht Club Presents stream to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their game Shovel Knight. The stream is set to include new updates, announcements, merchandise and more, with a couple of 'dazzling surprises' also in the works.

Shovel Knight, which is a side-scrolling platformer where you play the titular gardening-implement-wielding knight, debuted in 2014. Since then the game has gone on to be one of the most critically acclaimed of the new wave of indie games that kickstarted the 2010s, and has also received mobile spin-offs in the form of Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and Shovel Knight: Dig.

You can check out the Shovel Knight anniversary stream below, when it goes live on June 14th 2024!

So, what can we expect? Well, we'd hazard a guess that a full mobile release of Shovel Knight: Dig (currently an Apple Arcade exclusive) might be on the cards. The game has been a hit on the Arcade, but is unavailable outside of it, although a move to the wider mobile ecosystem only a couple of years after launch may make this a bit less likely.

In any case, for fans of Shovel Knight and indeed indie games in general, this stream promises to be one to watch. So check in on the Yacht Club Presents stream this June 14th!

In the meantime, why not check out what other games we recommend giving a go with our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)? You can also dig into another of our lists with the most anticipated mobile games of the year. Both of these promise to include the biggest releases, indie hits and other hidden gems that we've handpicked so there's something to play no matter your preference!