Shop Titans launches update 16.0 with new items, a fresh Elysium dungeon battle to take on and more

Faster crafting and bigger XP gained

Add Tier 14 items to your collection

Challenge yourself in the new Elysium dungeon battle

Boost your workers with Advanced Research

Kabam has officially announced an exciting new update for Shop Titans, the studio's tycoon-slash-adventure RPG on mobile. In particular, update 16.0 adds Tier 14 items as well as a new Elysium dungeon battle for you to sink your teeth into.

In the latest update to Shop Titans, you can look forward to taking on the guardians of the Gods to score awesome in-game goodies such as new crafting materials. For instance, there will be 38 new blueprints for you to tinker around with, along with new upgrade possibilities with the Advanced Research feature. Here, you can give your workers a boost by increasing their crafting speed. As a Shopkeeper, you can also boost the XP they gain from every new item they craft.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Shop Titans combines elements of tycoon games with light RPG content to bring you a lush fantasy world where you can make your store flourish. You'll also need to recruit a proper team of adventurers who will set out on quests to gather loot.

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Shop Titans on the App Store and on Google Play.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.