Shop Titans guide - 10 tips for all to obey
| Shop Titans
If you go through all of the ten tips for Shop Titans that we have prepared, your gameplay will run much smoother!
Do you want to know how to level up fast and make tons of Gold in Shop Titans? In today's guide, I will teach you all that, alongside some tips and tricks I've learned in my time with it. I've played the game for a while now, and through trial and error, I've picked up a few things.
Of course, I've made a lot of mistakes, but I learned from them, so my goal today is to share with you all the things you should be doing, so you don't end up making the same mistakes. We'll start off with some basic stuff, and then move on to some slightly more advanced tips.
But before we do, did you know there are Shop Titans codes now? Make sure you check out our article to be up to date with the latest codes released and never miss another! Because everyone loves free rewards, right?
So without further ado, let's dive into our Shop Titans guide!
1
Tip #1 - How to level up fast in Shop Titans
As I said in the beginning, I've played the game for a while, and I still remember clearly levelling up to level 20 on my first day. That wasn't too hard, actually. All you need to do is make some right decisions and get a little lucky.
There is only one way to get EXP, so bear that in mind. In Shop Titans, you get EXP by selling items in your Shop. That's the only way to level up, so even if trading items in the Market seems better from a financial point of view, that won't help you if you want to level up.
That said, there are a few ways you can use that to your advantage. Once you unlock the Market, you can head over there and purchase some cheaper items of a higher level, and then sell them in your Shop.
Not all customers will ask for those items, so when the opportunity arises, make sure you use the Suggest option to, well, suggest the higher-level item and Surcharge it to get your Gold back. Ideally, the items you want to buy from the Market should be relatively close to their default selling price.
This method is extremely fast, but it costs quite a bit of Gold, so try not to go broke while doing it. You will still need to craft shelves and upgrade your Shop.
Note: If you have just the right amount of Energy to Surcharge one of the expensive items (for example, surcharging an item costs 130 Energy and you have exactly 130), then Surcharge the item BEFORE pressing the "Small talk" button. That way, you will not risk losing any Energy if the talk backfires.
2
Tip #2 - How to manage and increase your Energy
Energy is the second "currency" to contend with - if you have it, you can get a lot more Gold, and if you don't, you miss a lot of opportunities. Let me explain a few things about the Energy system so you can master it too!
How to increase max Energy in Shop Titans
Whenever you build any racks (or shelves), you will get a base increase to your maximum Energy. You can only have a limited number of shelves based on your Shop expansion, so I strongly suggest you build as many of them as possible early on.
Each shelf upgrade further increases your max Energy, so make sure you upgrade them all at least to level 2 (early on) and have at least 2 (ideally 3) of each. Later in the game, you should build even more, and upgrade them as much as possible.
That's the fastest way to increase your max Energy and have the option to Surcharge the expensive items ASAP.
How to get more Energy
To gain more Energy, all you need to do is build some decor items. Customers usually take a look around your Shop, play with your pet and grant you some Energy if they like what they see.
You can also get more Energy by Discounting items before selling them. That's great if you aren't in need of much Gold, or if the item in question is a lower-level one. You can always opt to discount the cheaper items, so you will have enough Energy to Surcharge the more expensive ones.
Also, it's good to keep in mind that you can always choose the "Small talk" option, for a chance to get some additional Energy. However, that can also Backfire, and you will lose a small amount of Energy.
Finally, you can also get a small amount of Energy whenever you finalise a sale. That's something you should keep track of if you have multiple customers, and want to Surcharge an expensive item.
Note: Once you've joined a guild, you will sometimes have the option to do a Guild task - helping clean another guildmate's Shop - and that will reward you with additional Energy!
3
Tip #3 - Expand your Shop whenever possible
Expanding your Shop means you can add more shelves and decorations, so even if that's a little bit expensive, you should always have the money in store for it. You can only expand your Shop at certain milestone levels, so depending on your current level, do an estimate of how long it would take you to gather the Gold and level up to achieve the next expansion.
It's relatively easy to get more Gold, so all you should do is make sure you have enough for the expansions, without having to wait to gather the Gold.
4
Tip #4 - Increase your Inventory ASAP
The moment you run out of Inventory slots, you're in for a bad time. In Shop Titans, you're almost constantly crafting something, or waiting for some items from NPCs. You want to have as much inventory space as possible, so try to craft the Trunks as early as you can.
The priority should always be something like this:Racks -> Trunks -> Bins -> Decorations
I've already mentioned why you need a lot of shelves/racks, and now you know why you need more Trunks. As for the Bins, you want them to be able to store more materials so you can craft more.
The higher the level of an item, the more resources it will take. Therefore, you want to have at least two of each material Bin, so you never have to wait for materials to refill.
As for the decorations, you need them to get more Energy from customers but don't fill your shop with decorations alone.
5
Tip #5 - Don't be afraid to let a customer wait
Every so often, you will receive an offer from a customer that cannot be overlooked. But, sometimes you don't have enough Gold to underpay for an item, or to Surcharge it - in that case, don't feel like you need to sell or buy it right away.
It's best to wait for a while until you've got all that you need to make the offer as good as it gets. None of the customers will leave once they've given you an offer or are requesting something from you, so use that to your advantage.
6
Tip #6 - How to change the Title in Shop Titans
Another feature you should know how to use is the Title option. You can equip any title you want, but not everyone knows how to change it. To change your character's title, there are two ways. I'll explain them both below!
First method
Tap on the Menu, then head over to the Avatar Editor. There, you can select the Change Username option, and then select the Change Title tab. That's the first method I discovered.
Second method
The second method is a little bit more straightforward, I believe. All you need to do is tap on your level, in the upper left corner of the screen. Then, you can tap on the cog button right next to your avatar, to open the player info box. Then, simply tap on Change Title, and that's it!
7
Tip #7 - Joining a Guild is more important than you think
You can join a Guild as soon as you hit level 10, and that's where the game starts becoming a lot more fun and interesting!
Being in a Guild is important for many reasons, from helping you complete updates sooner, to being able to request items, and completing Guild bounties.
Bounties are quests that increase your guild renown, and that is a weekly quest that all guild members can partake in. It's great because it grants additional guild rewards, used for obtaining boosts and perks.
Furthermore, whenever you complete a guild bounty, you will receive Guild Coins, that can be used to purchase a Grab Bag. That's where you can get a ton of free rewards for simply completing some tasks of your choosing.
8
Tip #8 - Quests and Heroes play a major role in the game
In the City, you can take on Quests. These are the keys to gaining a lot of materials used in crafting items. Depending on the items you're after, you can choose to adventure in a different instance.
The more times you complete an instance, the more it will level, and thus increase the number of rewards you will get. Of course, it goes without saying that the harder an instance is, the stronger your Heroes need to become.
Depending on your level, you can recruit more Heroes, thus giving you the opportunity to clear more quests at the same time.
Recruit Heroes of different factions
Whenever you have the option to select a new Hero, I strongly suggest you go for one of the stronger ones, even if it costs more Gold. You can switch between the tabs of the faction, choosing one of three main factions: Fighter, Rogue, and Spellcaster.
Fighter - Front line character, is a hero that specialises in damage and defense.
Rogue - Back line character, is a hero that specialises in evading damage and dealing a lot of damage in a short period of time
Spellcaster - Backline character, specialises in damage and can offer various effects based on the tier (such as revive, bonus elemental power).
Then, once you've decided what kind of hero you need on your team, you can recruit one of the sub-classes. Each of the three hero types has 7 sub-classes, each one belonging to a specific element.
Make sure you always recruit the one your team needs and try to have one of each on every team. You should never go in combat with 3 damage dealers and no tank, because chances are you won't be able to clear the (higher-level) quests.
Later on, consider saving Gems for a better Hero
Some of the best Heroes will cost you Gems, so it might be worth considering investing in at least one of each, whenever you have the chance. Early on, the free heroes are okay, but the more you play and the tougher these quests get, a better hero will help considerably.
9
Tip #9 - Shop Titans comprehensive Market guide
The Market is something that will come in handy every single day of you playing Shop Titans. You can access it by heading to the City> Market. There, you have four main tabs. I'll explain them all in detail, below!
- Your Listings tab
Under Your Listings you can list anything you want - you can either opt to Create Offer, to Create Request, or to Create Guild Request. The Create Offer lets you list any of the items you have for sale, for a limited time.
The Create Request tab is where you can list an item that you want, the amount you want, and the price you're willing to pay for it.
In the Create Guild Request tab you can list any item you want, and request it from your guildmates. That item will not cost you any Gold to request, and any guildmates willing to help you will basically "donate" the item to you. However, keep in mind that the Guild Request can only have 1 item listed (multiples of that item work, for example, you can make a request for 10 Chipped Runestones, and it will count as a single request), but it has a 24-hour cooldown.
- Offers tab
In this tab you can see any of the offers the other players have listed. You can search here for any items that might spike your interest, including cheaper higher-level items, that you can sell in your Shop to level up quickly.
- Requests tab
This tab is where you will be making a lot of Gold early on. I recommend you check it often, because sometimes people request some lower-level items, and they pay a significantly higher price than the NPCs. It's a good idea to check this very often, so you don't miss any opportunities for additional gold!
- Guild Requests tab
In the Guild Requests tab, you can see the listings your other guildmates have created, and offer to help them by donating your items. This will not yield any Gold, but it's good practice nonetheless. Always help your guildies!
How to search for items in the Marketplace
To search for a specific item, no matter if you're in the Offers or Requests tab, all you need to do is tap on the magnifying lens button. There, you can select the type of item you want to look for - it can be anything.
After you've selected an item type (or multiple item types), for example, a staff, you can then select apply to apply the filters.
Keep in mind that you can have more advanced filters when searching, so if you want something specific, feel free to play around with the Market until you've got it figured out. It is an option that you will use a lot in the game, so even if it's a little confusing at first, it won't be for long.
10
Tip #10 - Filling the Collection Book should be a priority
Once you've levelled up enough, you will unlock the Collection Book option. This can be found in the Menu, and it's where you will store a copy of each item you have created. A slot will unlock for each item once you've crafted it enough times, but you will need one of each rarity to complete it.
For any of the items you have Mastered, you will unlock a slot. Once that slot is unlocked, you can either opt to keep crafting in the hope of a better quality item, or you can simply buy it in the Market. Make sure that you keep at least one copy of each item quality for this purpose, especially if you're lucky enough to get it before you've unlocked the slot. It will save you a lot of money in the long run!