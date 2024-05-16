Shop Titans guide - 10 tips for all to obey

Energy is the second "currency" to contend with - if you have it, you can get a lot more Gold, and if you don't, you miss a lot of opportunities. Let me explain a few things about the Energy system so you can master it too!

How to increase max Energy in Shop Titans

Whenever you build any racks (or shelves), you will get a base increase to your maximum Energy. You can only have a limited number of shelves based on your Shop expansion, so I strongly suggest you build as many of them as possible early on.

Each shelf upgrade further increases your max Energy, so make sure you upgrade them all at least to level 2 (early on) and have at least 2 (ideally 3) of each. Later in the game, you should build even more, and upgrade them as much as possible.

That's the fastest way to increase your max Energy and have the option to Surcharge the expensive items ASAP.

How to get more Energy

To gain more Energy, all you need to do is build some decor items. Customers usually take a look around your Shop, play with your pet and grant you some Energy if they like what they see.

You can also get more Energy by Discounting items before selling them. That's great if you aren't in need of much Gold, or if the item in question is a lower-level one. You can always opt to discount the cheaper items, so you will have enough Energy to Surcharge the more expensive ones.

Also, it's good to keep in mind that you can always choose the "Small talk" option, for a chance to get some additional Energy. However, that can also Backfire, and you will lose a small amount of Energy.

Finally, you can also get a small amount of Energy whenever you finalise a sale. That's something you should keep track of if you have multiple customers, and want to Surcharge an expensive item.

Note: Once you've joined a guild, you will sometimes have the option to do a Guild task - helping clean another guildmate's Shop - and that will reward you with additional Energy!