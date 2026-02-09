Townsfolk brings on the heavies with the arrival of cavalry and bonus islands

Forth Eorlingas!

TownsFolk has brought in the heavy brigade with the debut of cavalry

Construct the new stables building to bring distinct mounted units to the field

And keep an eye out for goodie-packed bonus islands that make their debut in this update

For Short Circuit Studios, it appears they've found something of a new passion project to focus on. While in the past they've been known for their quirky indie games such as Teeny Tiny Trains or Teeny Tiny Towns, their new focus is on the arcade-style 4X strategy TownsFolk, and now they're bringing in the big guns with their latest major update!

Or big hooves, in this case, as Townsfolk's latest major addition adds the long-awaited and oddly absent-till-now cavalry to Townsfolk. By building stables on the necessary resource, you'll be able to recruit new, distinctive cavalry units for every faction that make use of their enhanced mobility and tactical flexibility to dominate the map.

Naturally, such a major addition means other key tweaks. Such as buffs to the Sultanate, new puzzles for the PvP conquest mode, alongside enhanced AI, various tweaks to the compendium, UI and quality-of-life additions. Overall, this update confirms that Short Circuit Studios is keeping their focus firmly on TownsFolk for the foreseeable future.

Town as folk

Of course, all these new additions also demand new challenges and reasons to take advantage of them. And you'll certainly have a reason to head out and take a look around the map with the debut of the brand-new bonus islands.

Bonus islands offer not just new missions and great rewards but also Legendary Favour Cards to gather. So it's in your best interest to seek them out, especially with eight regular favour cards also being added, which offer other powerful benefits such as instant exploration or faster construction.

If you think of yourself as a budding strategist, then you may want to expand outside of the world of TownsFolk. In which case, I'd point you over to our suggested list of the best strategy games on Android for challenges taking you from the grim darkness of the far future to the mud and blood of the medieval world.