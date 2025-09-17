Alchemia Story expands the school drama with Requiem of Angels & Demons part two

No Mozart in sight

Alchemia Story's Requiem of Angels & Demons continues with part two

Now there's even more drama taking place in the Alchemia School

Help save the Geruos and gain new cosmetic rewards

By now, those of you who play Alchemia Story have likely acquainted yourself with all the mystery and fun happening in Requiem of Angels & Demons. With cultists infesting the halls, mysterious student disappearances and a bizarre world residing just beyond the veil, it's up to you to put things right.

But it seems things are developing quicker than anticipated as part two of Requiem of Angels & Demons goes live today. It sees a group of Geruos go missing from Alchemia School, before they're found in the Divine Palace within the other world.

Naturally, it seems things are going from bad to worse as exposure to Evil Dragon Scales changes them. You'll need to calm things down, but once you do, there's a whole new mystery figure to deal with as the story draws to its thrilling conclusion. Like some sort of anime-style Da Vinci Code.

Angels & Demons

Naturally, there's also plenty of rewards to gather as part of this event. Trade Fallen Flight Feathers for event-limited prizes, and keep your eyes peeled for the Angel Blindfold and Demon's Arm to add to your already stuffed roster of cultish-themed accessories gained from these events.

You'll also gain extra rewards from completing panel missions! But you'll want to hurry because these rewards are only available for a limited time. So now's the best moment to jump into Alchemia Story to not only solve the mystery once and for all, but also to gain some snazzy cosmetics and other rewards as a result!

